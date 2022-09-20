Allison Danger Returning to The Ring For SHP Show Next Month

Allison Danger is set to return to the ring for a Sean Henderson Presents show in October. SHP Wrestling announced on Monday that Danger, who last competed in 2013, will team with her nephew Colby Corino against Brandon and Casey Kirk on the October 27th show, as you can see below:

“Confirmed for SHP Colby Corino’s Painted Black on Thursday October 27th in Williamstown NJ 1st Time Ever

THE KIRKS VS ALLISON DANGER & COLBY CORINO Tix $25 Doors @ 7:15pm Bell @ 8pm Thursday October 27th

H2O Wrestling Center

1041 Glassboro Rd

Williamstown NJ LIVE ON IWTV”