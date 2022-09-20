wrestling / News
Allison Danger Returning to The Ring For SHP Show Next Month
Allison Danger is set to return to the ring for a Sean Henderson Presents show in October. SHP Wrestling announced on Monday that Danger, who last competed in 2013, will team with her nephew Colby Corino against Brandon and Casey Kirk on the October 27th show, as you can see below:
Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1015530/big-update-on-allison-dangers-in-ring-career/?utm_campaign=clip
“Confirmed for SHP Colby Corino’s Painted Black on Thursday October 27th in Williamstown NJ
1st Time Ever
THE KIRKS VS ALLISON DANGER & COLBY CORINO
Tix $25
Doors @ 7:15pm Bell @ 8pm
Thursday October 27th
H2O Wrestling Center
1041 Glassboro Rd
Williamstown NJ
LIVE ON IWTV”
— Sean Henderson Presents (@S_H_P_Wrestling) September 19, 2022
