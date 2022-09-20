wrestling / News

Allison Danger Returning to The Ring For SHP Show Next Month

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SHP Allison Danger Colby Corino's Painted Black Image Credit: SHP Wrestling

Allison Danger is set to return to the ring for a Sean Henderson Presents show in October. SHP Wrestling announced on Monday that Danger, who last competed in 2013, will team with her nephew Colby Corino against Brandon and Casey Kirk on the October 27th show, as you can see below:

Read More: https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1015530/big-update-on-allison-dangers-in-ring-career/?utm_campaign=clip

“Confirmed for SHP Colby Corino’s Painted Black on Thursday October 27th in Williamstown NJ

1st Time Ever
THE KIRKS VS ALLISON DANGER & COLBY CORINO

Tix $25

Doors @ 7:15pm Bell @ 8pm

Thursday October 27th
H2O Wrestling Center
1041 Glassboro Rd
Williamstown NJ

LIVE ON IWTV”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Allison Danger, SHP Colby Corino's Painted Black, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading