Amale Reflects On Her wXw Women’s Championship Reign

Amale had a long run as wXw Women’s Champion, and she looked back at the reign in a recent interview. The NXT UK alumnus won the wXw Women’s Title in a four-way match that included Toni Storm, Killer Kelly and Lyra Valkyria in 2019, and held the title for 847 days before it was vacated due to her WWE commitments and COVID restrictions. Amale spoke with Fightful and said she was surprised to win the title, noting that she’s very proud of her reign.

“It was surprising for me too, to be honest,” Amale said. “It was very new. I had started with wXw, I think, three months before getting the title. To be able to share the ring with Toni Storm, with Killer Kelly, with Aoife, that was huge for me. Being French, coming from a small scene and having this big opportunity.”

She continued, “I think no one saw it coming, even the fans. what got such like good reaction as well, but yeah I was so grateful for the opportunity and as you said I represented the company so had to be there all the time and it was hard work. That was good memories, I’m really proud of that but now that they retired the title, I am proud to be part of the history forever so that’s cool.”

The title is no longer active, having been unified with the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship in December of 2023.