American Made Attends UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates
April 26, 2025 | Posted by
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg happened tonight and American Made was among the guests attending the show. The Creed Brothers, along with Ivy Nile, were shown on camera sitting in the crowd. The show happened in Kansas City.
Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile in the house.#UFCKansasCity pic.twitter.com/BLY0jyFLP2
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 27, 2025
