American Made Attends UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs Prates

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
EL Grande Americano American Made WWE Raw 4-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg happened tonight and American Made was among the guests attending the show. The Creed Brothers, along with Ivy Nile, were shown on camera sitting in the crowd. The show happened in Kansas City.

