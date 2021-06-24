Amy Rose On Fans Returning to ROH Next Month, Their Importance to Live Events

Amy Rose is looking forward to the return of fans at ROH events next month, and she discussed the importance of fans at events in a new interview. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On the company’s talent meeting in 2019 to address concerns and get feedback: “It was awesome. It was a really good experience. It showed us that they cared about our opinions. I think a big part of why I think I like working for Ring of Honor so much is our creative freedom and the ability to voice our opinions and say, ‘Hey, maybe this isn’t really the right way. Maybe we could try this.’ They’re open to suggestions. It’s not like, ‘Hey, you gotta do this. You gotta follow the rules.’ A lot of other companies can get pretty strict and it can be kinda tense. It feels comfortable. It feels like you’re with your family. It feels nice to be able to put your ideas and make them come true. They’re so open to everything we have to say.”

On fans returning at Best in the World in July: “It’s amazing. It’s been so long since I’ve been in front of an audience. To the point where I’m not even sure how it’s going to feel to hear that first crowd interaction and everyone cheering. It’s gonna be amazing. I know that everyone on the roster is so pumped for this. We’ve been wanting a crowd for such a long time and we’re finally here. We’re finally ready. Best in the World is gonna be huge and tickets are still available. I want to see that place packed. So, please. Come to the show.”

On the importance of having fans at the shows: “I think without fans there is a level of comfort. You’re not as nervous about messing something up. You have the ability to take your time a little more. You don’t have that high pressure and you’re not gonna have people chanting, ‘You messed up! You messed up!’ So, it feels really good to not have that part of it. But, I will say on the flip side, you kinda need that pressure. You need those people watching your every moment ‘cause that’s what’s going to keep you sharp. That’s what’s going to make sure you don’t mess up. So, I cannot wait.”