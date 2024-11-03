wrestling / News

Angel Garza Announces That He Underwent Wrist Surgery, Undergoing Physical Therapy

November 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Angel Garza announced on his Facebook account yesterday that he had to undergo wrist surgery to get some ganglion cysts removed from his wrist. He’s currently undergoing physical therapy. You can view the video that he shared below.

He wrote in the caption, “This is what happened to me and why I had to go to surgery! Thank you very much for your support and for your concern a big hug!!”

