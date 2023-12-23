Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Return To WWE Smackdown, Ally With Santos Escobar

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo’s excursion to NXT is over, as they returned to Smackdown and joined forces with Santos Escobar. Friday’s show saw Garza and Carrillo come down to the ring in masks and attack the Street Profits during Escobar’s match with Bobby Lashley in the WWE US Championship Tournament, which allowed Escobar to get the win. The two then unmasked and celebrated with Escobar after the bout.

The two have been on NXT in recent weeks. Escobar will now face Kevin Owens in the finals of the tournament, with the winner challenging Logan Paul for the US Championship.