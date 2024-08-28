wrestling / News
Angel Garza Announces He & Wife Are Expecting
August 28, 2024 | Posted by
Angel Garza and his wife are adding a new member to their family. Garza posted to Twitter to announce that he and his wife Zaide Lozano are expecting, as you can see below.
The couple married in July of 2020 and have a daughter who was born in 2022.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the family!
Our family is growing by two feet 👣 and one heart ❤️🔥 #Family #Love #NewBaby pic.twitter.com/oFQPuXcDfU
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) August 27, 2024