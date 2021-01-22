wrestling / News
Angelina Love and Mandy Leon Returned For ROH Tapings
January 22, 2021 | Posted by
As previously noted, ROH held TV tapings earlier this week to film enough content for the next month or so. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Angelina Love and Mandy Leon both returned for the tapings after previously not being used during the pandemic. ROH had no women’s matches when they initially returned from hiatus. The two are being brought back for a feud with ring announcer Quinn McKay.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Impact Wrestling’s Handling of Exit for Ethan Page
- The Headbangers Discuss Signing With WWE, How Vince McMahon Viewed Their Gimmick
- Danielle Fishel on Her History as a Wrestling Fan, Being a Presenter for the AEW Dynamite Awards
- William Regal Confirms Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher Will Fill Slot in Dusty Cup