Angelina Love and Mandy Leon Returned For ROH Tapings

January 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Angelina Love

As previously noted, ROH held TV tapings earlier this week to film enough content for the next month or so. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Angelina Love and Mandy Leon both returned for the tapings after previously not being used during the pandemic. ROH had no women’s matches when they initially returned from hiatus. The two are being brought back for a feud with ring announcer Quinn McKay.

