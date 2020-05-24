wrestling / News
WWE News: Angelo Dawkins Wants a Match With Hangman Page’s Horse, D-X vs. Rated-RKO Cyber Sunday 2006 Match
May 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Angelo Dawkins is apparently looking to get into the ring with Hangman Page’s horse. The Street Profits member posted to Twitter to react to last night’s Stadium Stampede main event from AEW Double or Nothing, which featured Page’s horse in spots. The horse was trending on Twitter during the match, and Dawkins posted:
Send me location fam #SmokeSzn #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XGxXfEoWxR
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) May 23, 2020
– WWE has posted the full D-Generation X vs. Rated-RKO match from Cyber Sunday 2006, which you can see below:
