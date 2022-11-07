Anna Jay On Leaving The Dark Order For Jericho Appreciation Society, Enjoying Her Heel Run

Anna Jay walked away from the Dark Order to join the Jericho Appreciation Society, and she recently weighed in on that decision. Jay turned heel and joined her friend Tay Conti in Jericho’s heel stable back in July, and she explained her reason for doing so in a new interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On leaving the Dark Order for the JAS: “Well, I’ll start off by saying I’ll love my Dark Order guys, but it’s kind of one of those things where I could never turn down an opportunity to work with someone like Chris Jericho. He’s someone who’s probably the most talented person I know in the wrestling business, so to work with him is really an honor and something I never thought I would be able to do. So that’s the main reason, I would say, and also to be able to tag with Tay again, to have TayJay still be in the ring, so I think those are the main reasons. But yeah, Chris Jericho is great, and I’m so happy that I get to work with him.”

On the challenges of turning heel and playing a different role: “Yeah, I like doing that. I think it’s a little fun to play someone maybe who I’m really not. I don’t think I would say I’m like that in real life, so I think it’s really fun. It’s also something different to do and to challenge myself, so I’m really glad I’ve been able to do that just because to change characters is something that’s not maybe the most easiest thing, but like I said, it’s challenging me, and I’ve loved every second of it.”