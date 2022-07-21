wrestling / News

AEW News: Anna Jay Turns Heel On Dynamite, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta Beat Best Friends

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Anna Jay Tay Conti AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Anna Jay broke bad on this week’s AEW Dynamite as she re-allied with Tay Conti. Tonight’s episode saw Jay come out to confront Conti after the latter brawled with Ruby Soho, who in charge of the shark cage during the Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston match. Jay then turned and nailed Soho with a shot and hugged Conti before they worked together to bring down the shark cage:

– Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta picked up a win over Best Friends on tonight’s show:

