AEW News: Anna Jay Turns Heel On Dynamite, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta Beat Best Friends
– Anna Jay broke bad on this week’s AEW Dynamite as she re-allied with Tay Conti. Tonight’s episode saw Jay come out to confront Conti after the latter brawled with Ruby Soho, who in charge of the shark cage during the Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston match. Jay then turned and nailed Soho with a shot and hugged Conti before they worked together to bring down the shark cage:
Anna Jay intervenes in the brawl between Ruby Soho and Tay Conti, but THAT was unexpected!! #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/177T5ZLkvU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
– Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta picked up a win over Best Friends on tonight’s show:
What a transition by Wheeler Yuta to capture the victory tonight, while Daniel Garcia watches closely, ahead of their ROH Pure Championship Match this Saturday at #DeathBeforeDishonor LIVE on PPV! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/GFQhNQWFJH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
