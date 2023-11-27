wrestling / News
Another Match Added To Impact Final Resolution
Impact has announced a third match for next weekend’s Final Resolution PPV. Impact announced on Monday that Jake Something will face Jason Hotch on the Impact! Plus event, as you can see below.
The current lineup for the show, which takes place on December 9th on Impact! Plus, FITE, and on YouTube for Impact! Insiders subscribers, is:
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch
BREAKING: @JakeSomething_ faces @TheJasonHotch at #FinalResolution on December 9 LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/nrdMQaHBR3 pic.twitter.com/j1gPULMfzD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Felt ‘Insulted’ When Triple H Offered To Help Him With Promos
- Drew McIntyre Cuts Promo At WWE Live Event, References Survivor Series Reports
- Triple H Praises the Performance of Shotzi During Her WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More