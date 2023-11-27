Another Match Added To Impact Final Resolution

Impact has announced a third match for next weekend’s Final Resolution PPV. Impact announced on Monday that Jake Something will face Jason Hotch on the Impact! Plus event, as you can see below.

The current lineup for the show, which takes place on December 9th on Impact! Plus, FITE, and on YouTube for Impact! Insiders subscribers, is:

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch