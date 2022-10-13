wrestling / News

Anthony Bowens Scissors With Danielle Fishel After Working On Film She Directed

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Anthony Bowens Billy Gunn Image Credit: AEW

Anthony Bowens had his first film role under the direction of Danielle Fishel, and he celebrated working on the film by scissoring with the Boy Meets World alumna. The Acclaimed member posted to Twitter noted he shot a role for Fishel’s film, as you can see below.

Bowen wrote:

“Shot my first movie last night, directed by the wonderful @daniellefishel! EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED @AEW #AEWDynamite”

Fishel is a devoted wrestling fan and has spoken about it on several occasions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Anthony Bowens, Danielle Fishel, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading