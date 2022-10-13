Anthony Bowens Scissors With Danielle Fishel After Working On Film She Directed

Anthony Bowens had his first film role under the direction of Danielle Fishel, and he celebrated working on the film by scissoring with the Boy Meets World alumna. The Acclaimed member posted to Twitter noted he shot a role for Fishel’s film, as you can see below.

Bowen wrote:

“Shot my first movie last night, directed by the wonderful @daniellefishel! EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED @AEW #AEWDynamite”

Fishel is a devoted wrestling fan and has spoken about it on several occasions.