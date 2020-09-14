Anthony Greene Isn’t Sure What Will Happen With WWE Future

In an interview with Fightful, Anthony Greene spoke about his recent signing with WWE following the purchase of EVOLVE, and what it could mean for his career. Here are highlights:

On the future of the EVOLVE brand: “The biggest thing coming out of this COVID is that I decided I wanted to get in the best possible shape I can. ‘Cause I don’t know what my next opportunity’s going to be. Whether it’s just a big indy show, whether EVOLVE comes back under like a WWE brand, or whatever the case may be. I truly don’t know. What I do think is cool, though is, I’m guessing, there’s rumors that WWE is going to add an independent wrestling tier. You’re gonna see the ICWs, the Progress, WXWs, and you’re going to see EVOLVE on the WWE Network. So, I was there for the good part of a year. If anything you’re going to see a lot of Anthony Greene footage on there. Which I think is pretty cool looking back ‘cause, as of right now, you get one thing of me and it’s from the EVOLVE special from July of last year. Which, I was the first ever indie match to ever stream live on the WWE Network, which is a pretty rad accomplishment. No one else has that under their belt except me.”

On AEW: “I think that’s great for the industry overall. ‘Cause if it’s me, if it’s not me, that’s just gonna be another spot opening up if they grab a guy like [AR] Fox or if they end up grabbing a guy like Eddie Kingston. Those are some guys that are really high up on the independent tier in the food chain. So, if they’re gone, that gives me a spot. Or if this person’s gone, everyone’s just going to move up in the world. It’s always been a revolving door in professional wrestling where one guy gets grabbed by the claw machine like in Toy Story, when they go up and beyond, there’s going to be another toy that gets thrown into the fold.”

On signing with WWE: “For me, I don’t know. I see Leon Ruff and I think there’s a lot of reasons why he was hired. Whether it’s hard work, location, he’s nailed every single performance he’s done there, he’s made every single guy in there look good. Even if it’s a matter of EVOLVE guys getting flown down to the Performance Center to do enhancement matches like him just to get a look. I think it’s only good for us to get that kind of exposure now. So, if nothing comes of it, and we’re all just back on the independent wrestling scene, maybe another major company will be interested based on what they saw on there,”