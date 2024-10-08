Anthony Henry Announces Torn Biceps Injury

– AEW wrestler Anthony Henry announced that he suffered a torn biceps injury during his ROH match against NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd. According to Henry, he will be out of action “for the foreseeable future.”

Anthony Henry wrote, “I, unfortunately, have to announce that I’m out of commission for the foreseeable future. During my match with Gabe Kidd this past Saturday, I tore my left biceps off the bone. Surgery this week, and then I start the road to recovery. I am sorry to any fans I am letting down.” You can view his message below: