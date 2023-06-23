Anya Zova Says Wyatt Family Wanted To Add Her to the Group

Anya Zova had a developmental run in WWE, and she recently said that the Wyatt Family had wanted her to be part of the group. Zola was with WWE under a developmental contract from 2012 to 2013 before she was released, and she appeared on Developmentally Speaking where she said she found out after her release that the stable asked for her to join them.

“I mean, I was obviously always like a heel. A badass,” Zova said (per Wrestling Inc). “A few wrestlers pitched me to work with them to be a valet. Brodus Clay [now Tyrus in the NWA] loved me. He wanted me to be one. But I’m like, ‘You already have two girls, you don’t need another girl.’ … We still tried it at a few local shows in Florida, which I appreciate. So he tried to help me because that’s how it happens, one big wrestler wants to bring you up and sees potential in you.

She continued, “And once I got released, I was talking to somebody from The Wyatt Family. So apparently, what they had in mind is they wanted me to do The Wyatt Family and make me white trash, which would be fun. I would love that. When I heard it — I’m trying to remember, was it Wyatt? I think it was Wyatt who told me that, he’s like, ‘Yeah. We wanted you to be part of it.’ That was their goal. I’m like, ‘Well, that would be fun.’ But it probably wasn’t meant to be.”

The Wyatt Family were in NXT at that point in time, consisting of Wyatt, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. They were called up to Raw in mid-2013 and continued as a group in the company until 2017.