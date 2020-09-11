AOP Reportedly Highly Regarded By Fellow Wrestlers Prior To Release

As we reported earlier this week, the AOP were released from WWE after previously being sidelined due to an injury to Rezar. According to Fightful, several wrestlers spoke highly of Akam and Rezar prior to their release and complimented their work ethic.

WWE wrestlers were questioned about who had been trying to improve and the AOP were brought up.

Back in March, one wrestler said: “AOP and Street Profits work very hard and try to get better every week, and they’re all good guys.”

Another added: “Akam should still be on TV. He was improving dramatically and was really easy to work with. They actually both have really good backgrounds and are safe to work with and have shown me a few things.”

Meanwhile, one person on Smackdown said they would love to have them and Bianca Belair on the brand.