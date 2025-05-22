Apollo Crews Gives An Update On His Torn Pec, Says He’s ‘Crushing’ Rehab

In a post on Instagram, Apollo Crews gave an update on the torn pectoral injury he had surgery for back in February. His last match for WWE was in January, against Johnny Gargano.

He wrote: “Been crushin the rehab. Feeling good. I never really had any physical pain, but it took a while to get my mental game right after the injury happened. I’m over that hump now. Just waking up taking it day by day and putting in the work. @carbondietcoach keeping me on top of my nutrition.”