Arena Pics Show Low Attendance at Raw
October 16, 2017 | Posted by
Pics from fans at tonight’s Raw show another low-attended show. The show took place in Portland, Oregon on Monday night and you can see the pics from the crowd below.
Raw has reportedly had low attendance in recent weeks and previous fan pictures at the arenas have backed that up.
@Puppet_Tweets hope you are doing good. Miss your videos. Enjoy #raw and #MLBplayoffs #WWEPortland pic.twitter.com/qh0rsdvpjS
— martin schnaitman (@schnaity206) October 16, 2017
Nice opening segment! #WWE #RAW #WWEPortland pic.twitter.com/ASf4ispJKN
— NoDQ.com – WWE News (@nodqdotcom) October 17, 2017