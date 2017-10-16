 

Arena Pics Show Low Attendance at Raw

October 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Shield Raw 101617

Pics from fans at tonight’s Raw show another low-attended show. The show took place in Portland, Oregon on Monday night and you can see the pics from the crowd below.

Raw has reportedly had low attendance in recent weeks and previous fan pictures at the arenas have backed that up.

