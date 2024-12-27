wrestling / News
Arianna Grace and Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo Get Engaged
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Arianna Grace announced that she and fellow NXT wrestler Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo are now officially engaged.
She wrote: “It’s official. We’re engaged!!!!!!!! @Stacks_WWE thank you for the proposal of my dreams, I’m so blessed to have you as my future husband.”
It’s official. We’re engaged!!!!!!!! ❤️ @Stacks_WWE thank you for the proposal of my dreams, I’m so blessed to have you as my future husband 😍 pic.twitter.com/CGXjaCV4kh
— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) December 27, 2024
More Trending Stories
- John Cena vs. Logan Paul Reportedly Discussed for WrestleMania 41, Idea Met With ‘Resounding Disapproval’
- Gage Goldberg Thinks Bret Hart Should ‘Let Things Go’ With His Dad
- Matt Hardy Discusses Criticism Of TNA Bringing Back Tessa Blanchard
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Bret Hart Should Have Done The Job At Survivor Series 1997