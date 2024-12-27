wrestling / News

Arianna Grace and Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo Get Engaged

December 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Arianna Grace TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

In a post on Twitter, Arianna Grace announced that she and fellow NXT wrestler Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo are now officially engaged.

She wrote: “It’s official. We’re engaged!!!!!!!! @Stacks_WWE thank you for the proposal of my dreams, I’m so blessed to have you as my future husband.

