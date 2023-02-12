Arn Anderson Says His Favorite Career Moment Happened at WrestleMania X8

Speaking in a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Arn Anderson reminisced about his interference participation during the Undertaker vs. Ric Flair match at WrestleMania X8 (per Wrestling Inc). Anderson characterized the event as a career highlight, citing the talent and execution of the match by Flair and Taker as performers. You can find a few highlights from Anderson and watch the complete interview below.

On his excitement upon hearing the initial pitch for the idea: “I jumped all over it. When they said ‘Hey, how’d you like to get involved with the Taker-Flair match?’ there wasn’t any of the shuffling of the feet … ‘You’re damn right, yes. Point me to the entrance.’ People ask me what’s the highest point of your career and best match and all that. I wasn’t in the match, but I was involved in the finish of it. That’s it. It stands alone … It was such a perfectly executed screwjob.”

On the flawless preparation and payoff for the surprise: “By the time I got to ringside, I just — poof — I just popped up. It was so well executed when I hit that Spinebuster. It was a reaction, it wasn’t like a babyface ‘That’s Arn Anderson!’ It was a ‘Holy shit, this may actually happen. Flair may actually beat him with this,’ because of the execution, rolling out of the ring, hiding, the referee shaking it off, making the count. It was just so well done by those guys, and it was the highlight of my wrestling career.”