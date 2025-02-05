Arn Anderson On Why JJ Dillion Was Right For Four Horsemen’s Manager

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about why JJ Dillion was the right fit for the Four Horsemen as their manager and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bobby Eaton and Dennis Condrey: “They were one of the teams I would put at the top when we were talking earlier about, if I look at the apron and tap my knee? That telepathic thing Bobby and Dennis had, you know, probably to a larger degree than Stan and Bobby. Just because, I mean, Dennis and Bobby were just — my mind, they’re the best team I’ve ever seen.”

On why JJ Dillion was the right fit for the Four Horsemen and Jim Cornette not fitting the group: “I look back at it, and I try to picture what what you’re saying. I just think Cornette fit the Midnight Express, because he fit his team. And they played off of him, and he played off of them. JJ, dressed to the nines. The Horsemen gimmick was about making money, drawing money, dressing up, driving expensive cars, big houses. JJ fell right into place. That shoe that he was beaning everybody in the head with his was probably 400 bucks a pair. You know, if you think about it, that’s pretty expensive prop.

“But it just fell into that situation perfectly. He went from being Tully’s manager to the manager of the Horsemen. And it was just a good fit. And Cornette, who man, he had that heat that you really wanted to attack him. We had the kind of heat that, once we got by a guy that really wanted to punch us he waited till we got by him in the aisle and punched us in the back of the head. They were coming over the rail to get Cornette. And the guy’s, he still got that kind of heat today. I would say if you took a poll, universally he’s got as much heat now as he probably did when he was working every night. It was just a logistics thing and just a personality thing. And we all fit together, and that it worked good for us. And what he had going with the Midnight was great for him.”

