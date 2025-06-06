Arn Anderson Recalls Slapping Brian Pillman On Live WCW TV

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about a memorable incident where he slapped “Loose Cannon” Brian Pillman live on WCW television, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Pillman’s behavior in early 1996, particularly taking shots at him and Chris Benoit: “I have no idea [how much was scripted]. And I don’t think anybody can tell you with certainty that they know. Brian was off the deep end completely. Now, he would have his moments of a very calm and subdued and intelligent conversation, and the next thing you know, he’s screaming and hollering and stomping around. And I don’t think we will ever know what was Brian and what was ‘Brian.’”

On the slap: “I smacked him in the ring live on TV. I think the premise was he’s a Horseman now. ‘We don’t listen to anybody.’ I was out there trying to patch the bridge with Sullivan and his crew. That to me was just getting your body beat up for a fight you could avoid. And he just — you know, he was jumping up and down, up and down. You know, ‘We’re the Horsemen. We don’t have to say or do anything we don’t want to do.’ And it was just, I could see that it was going downhill very quickly. So I smacked him pretty good and woke him up for just a second. Didn’t last a week, that’s for sure.”

On there being no immediate backstage repercussions: “It was like it never happened. That’s how crazy it was. So you would think ‘Hey, this guy went into business for himself.’ And you went back there thinking he’s going to be either in character or something, something going off. I mean, a guy just slapped you in the face on national television. I would think he’d be blowing a gasket, and he was just calm. I expected the worst, and I don’t know if I got the best scenario that could have been backstage. I was prepared for either one.”

