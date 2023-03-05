Arn Anderson Provides An Update On the Health Of Barry Windham

On a recent episode of the ARN show, Arn Anderson shared what he knows about Barry Windham’s recovery from the severe heart attack Windham experienced back in December. Read on for the updates:

On Barry slowly recovering: “Getting it third party, he is making his way back slowly. He’s hopefully going to be much much better as time goes by. It was a really really bad scare. I know that it scared the shit out of all of us as soon as we heard it. It was a very very close call. I think he’s getting a little bit better. I don’t think he’s in a position where he can travel or anything like that yet, so.”

On the family appreciating all the prayers for Barry: “A lot of thought has gone into Barry Windham and his condition, and we all appreciate that coming from everybody. I know the family does. Hopefully Barry will be up and around before we know it.”

Arn on not taking life for granted: “ABC News, with David Muir. I watch it everyday because it’s a constant reminder of things are happening in this world that are not small issues. And it happens, I mean, look at the stuff in Turkey that’s going on, in Syria with earthquakes. I mean, they’re still pulling people out amazingly, a week later, that are still alive. But how many thousands are dead? We’re not assured of tomorrow. Nobody’s promised us that there’ll be a tomorrow. Tell the people that you love today that you love ’em. Let ’em know. And do something nice for a stranger.”

