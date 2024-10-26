Arn Anderson on Why Jim Crockett Promotions Never Ran a Show on Halloween

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about AEW’s new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, not holding a show on Halloween in the Jim Crockett Promotions days, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW’s new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery: “I’m very happy for for Tony Khan and all of his crew, everybody that works there. I mean like I said, we need — when wrestling is flourishing, it notoriously is [that] every available company is doing well. It’s just, when they catch on fire then it just causes competition that everybody’s a better product. And so, that’s what I hope for. Let’s see how it goes.”

On Jim Crockett Promotions not running on Halloween: “I wouldn’t have at first glance that we would have done that. Because kids were a big part of our audience, and Halloween is a big deal for kids. I would say we would have ran a day before it or a day after it, depending on if it fell. And if it failed during the week, you could run a TV taping. And if it fell on a TV taping day, you would just have some of the guys and girls dress up in costumes and make it a Halloween theme.”

