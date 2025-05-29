Aro Lucha Announces It’s Shutting Down

Aro Lucha is shutting down as a promotion, with the US-based lucha company alleging WWE’s acquisition of AAA as one of the issues they were facing. The Nashville, Tennessee-based promotion sent out an email today as reported by Luchablog announcing that the company was dissolving. The email noted:

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the decision to dissolve Aro Lucha, Inc. This conclusion follows extensive deliberation and stems from significant challenges we’ve faced, notably the unforeseen departure of Rey Mysterio early in our evolution and the recent acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide by WWE. These events have profoundly impacted our operations and market position.”

Aro Lucha launched in 2017 and had Mysterio competed at their first event in October of that year. Mysterio made his return to WWE in 2018 and the company has not run an event since then. They held a total of four events, the last one taking place June 17th, 2018. There is no indication of how WWE’s acquisition of AAA added additional challenges beyond what has kept them from running shows for the past seven years.

https://x.com/luchablog/status/1927902635044073850