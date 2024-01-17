Ash by Elegance Trains at CCW Facility This Week (Photos)

– Newly signed TNA Wrestling Knockout Ash by Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke in WWE), got some training in at the Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) Training Facility this week. The CCW X account shared some photos of her from her training session at the school.

Ash by Elegance stated the facility, “Omg thank you for having me again and teaching me some new fun exciting finishers 😉 !! I’ll be back soon.”

The former WWE Superstar and 24/7 Champion recently made her TNA debut last weekend at Hard to Kill 2024, debuting under her new ring name.

Special thanks to #TNAWrestling Knockout @Ashamae_Sebera (FKA Dana Brooke) for stopping by the CCW Training Facility and working with us! Want to become a Pro Wrestler and train with some of the best? Contact us today! 🔗 https://t.co/x3tUHJSOoJ#ccw #danabrooke #pompanobeach pic.twitter.com/luBqomKAMx — Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) January 16, 2024