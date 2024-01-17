wrestling / News

Ash by Elegance Trains at CCW Facility This Week (Photos)

January 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dana Brooke Ash By Elegance TNA Hard to Kill Image Credit: TNA

– Newly signed TNA Wrestling Knockout Ash by Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke in WWE), got some training in at the Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) Training Facility this week. The CCW X account shared some photos of her from her training session at the school.

Ash by Elegance stated the facility, “Omg thank you for having me again and teaching me some new fun exciting finishers 😉 !! I’ll be back soon.”

The former WWE Superstar and 24/7 Champion recently made her TNA debut last weekend at Hard to Kill 2024, debuting under her new ring name.

