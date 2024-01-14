wrestling / News

Former Dana Brooke Debuts in TNA Wrestling, Has New Ring Name

January 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ash by Elegance TNA Hard to Kill Image Credit: TNA

Earlier in the night during TNA Hard to Kill, a limo pulled up with a mystery occupant. It was teased that this might be the big signing that Scott D’Amore had previously hinted at. While that remains to be seen, the person in the limo was revealed to be Ash by Elegance, formerly Dana Brooke in WWE. She made an appearance in the crowd before the Knockouts World title match between Trinity and Jordynne Grace.

