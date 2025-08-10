Ashante Thee Adonis Announces Exit From WWE

Ashante Thee Adonis’ time in WWE is done, with the NXT star announcing his exit. Adonis posted to Twitter on Sunday to note that he was exiting the company. Fightful has confirmed that Adonis’ contract with the company expired.

Adonis wrote:

“After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I’ve had the chance to work with.

I’m truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe i’m the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back 😉

This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and im just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can’t shine without darkness.

– Thee Adonis Out

For bookings, please contact me here: [email protected]”