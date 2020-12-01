Ashley Massaro’s Younger Brother Killed During Knife Attack

– According to a report by The New York Daily News, Ronnie Massaro, the brother of late former WWE talent Ashley Massaro, died after being stabbed in a knife attack in Midtown, New York. Massaro was 39 years old.

The stabbing murder took place at 9:15 pm on November 21 outside of 2 Bros. Pizza. The suspect was reportedly seen fleeing uptown after the attack.

According to Ronnie Massaro’s childhood friend Keith Hanlon, he had been struggling to rebuild his life after battling alcoholism following his older sister’s suicide last year. Ronnie had checked out of rehab in Long Island hours before he was attacked by an assailant with a knife.

Hanlon stated on Ronnie, “He was ready to live life. Since his sister’s passing, I’d never noticed him have this voice. Something hit him. I really believe he started to accept things and understand what life was about. ‘It finally hit me, and I’m ready. I can do this. We can do this together.’ Those were his exact words.” Hanlon was reportedly in contact with Ronnie shortly before he was slain. Massaro attempted to call Hanlon about 45 minutes before the attack took place.

Ronnie Massaro’s older sister, Ashley Massaro, tragically passed away in May 2019 after committing suicide. On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the friends and family of Ronnie Massaro.