WWE News: Asuka Buys a Down Jacket in New Video, Dana Brooke & Sheamus Work Out, NXT WarGames Plaques

– Asuka’s latest YouTube video is online, with the Raw Women’s Champion picking up a new jacket. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“It’s cold! It’s cold!

It’s too cold.

Why is it so cold?

It’s so cold that I can’t walk outside in short sleeves anymore.

I’m going to freeze.

It’s so cold.

I guess I’ll just have to buy a down jacket.”

– WWE is selling several NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 commemorative plaques. You can check them out here.

– Dana Brooke is a guest on the latest Sheamus Celtic Warriors Workout, which you can see below: