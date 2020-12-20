wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Buys a Down Jacket in New Video, Dana Brooke & Sheamus Work Out, NXT WarGames Plaques
December 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Asuka’s latest YouTube video is online, with the Raw Women’s Champion picking up a new jacket. You can see the video below, described as follows:
– WWE is selling several NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 commemorative plaques. You can check them out here.
– Dana Brooke is a guest on the latest Sheamus Celtic Warriors Workout, which you can see below:
