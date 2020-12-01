wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka & Lana Notch Another Win on Raw, Ricochet vs. SLAPJACK Highlight

December 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Asuka Lana Raw

– Asuka and Lana picked up their second win in as many weeks against the Women’s Tag Team Champions on Raw. As you can see below, the two faces defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s show:

– WWE shared a clip from SLAPJACK’s win over Ricochet that took place in the first hour of Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Lana, RAW, Ricochet, SLAPJACK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading