Atlantis Added to MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced that Atlantis will wrestle at MLW Kings of Colosseum, which happens in the Dallas area on January 11. It will stream free on Youtube.

Atlantis is one of the most iconic figures in the history of lucha libre, serving as a standard-bearer for CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre). Atlantis is celebrated not just for his in-ring achievements but also for possessing the most valuable mask in lucha libre, a symbol of his legendary status in the sport.

Throughout his storied career, Atlantis has taken the masks of some of the biggest names in lucha libre, including Ultimo Guerrero, Villano III, Kung Fu, and La Sombra, solidifying his place as one of the greatest luchadores of all-time. He has also amassed a staggering collection of championships, holding prestigious titles like the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, CMLL World Trios Championship, CMLL Universal Championship, and CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, among many others. His legacy is further cemented by his numerous tours of Japan, showcasing his talent and bringing the spirit of lucha libre to a global audience.

