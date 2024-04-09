Atlantis Announced For MLW Azteca Lucha

Atlantis will compete at MLW Azteca Lucha. MLW issued the following:

MLW today announced the legendary Atlantis will make his MLW debut at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

Get ready to witness the majesty of lucha libre royalty as Atlantis, one of the most iconic figures in the history of the sport, steps into the ring at MLW AZTECA LUCHA on Saturday, May 11.

Widely regarded as possessing and wearing the most valuable mask in all of lucha libre, Atlantis is an icon. For over 40 years, no challenger has taken the mask from Atlantis, a testament to his unrivaled skill and unparalleled status as a beloved técnico.

Known for the fluidity of his fighting style, Atlantis moves in the ring like that of water, effortlessly flowing from one maneuver to the next.

Nicknamed “El Principe de la Atlantida,” he has earned his place as a true Hall of Famer, leaving an indelible mark on the sport as a living legend.

With signature moves such as La Atlantida, Quebrada Magistrale, and the Scorpion Deathlock, Atlantis has conquered some of Mexico’s greatest, solidifying his status as one of the best to ever step foot inside the ring. His historic mask vs. mask match against Villano III in 2000 shattered all box office records, further cementing his legacy as a true king of lucha libre.

In addition to Villano III, Atlantis’s legend extends even further as he has boldly taken the masks of other great rivals, including Kung Fu, Talismán, La Sambra, and Último Guerrero.

Having captured numerous championships throughout his illustrious career, including the CMLL Universal Championship and the CMLL World Trios Championship, Atlantis has proven time and again why he is considered a living legend. His unparalleled popularity goes beyond the squared circle to the cinema, as he has starred in three movies, including La Revancha, Atlantis al rescate, and Atlantis: Una aventura mágica.

Now the iconic luchador voyages on a new journey to Major League Wrestling as the legend of Atlantis grows.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.