Atlantis Sr. Doesn’t Plan To Be a Heel, Would Love To Win Tag Titles With Son

Atlantis Sr. says that he doesn’t ever plan to have a heel run. The CMLL star spoke with Fightful’s Luis Pulido ahead of MLW Lucha Apocalypto and you can see some highlights below:

On the evolution of CMLL’s in-ring product: “From when I started until now, lucha libre has been changed until now. From the mask to the moves we make on the ring; there is more production, more tecnology, social media but nowadays it´s very dangerous and sometimes they do not measure the risk. ”

On a possible tag team title run with his son Atlantis Jr.: “Of course is a goal that we have in mind, we will look for an opportunity in Mexico or the rest of the world. It would be a dream come true to have a championship with my son.”

On if he’s considered being a full-time rudo: “I am one hundred percent baby face (técnico) and I don’t plan to be a rudo. I want to be a super héro for all the kids, and I want to be an example for them.”