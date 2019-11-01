Atlas Air Apologizes For Issues With WWE Charter Flight

As we’ve previously reported, many WWE talents and crew are stranded in Saudi Arabia after issues involving the charter flight that was meant to bring them back in time for tonight’s Smackdown. Now, Atlas Air has issued a statement apologizing for the ordeal.

They said: “A chartered WWE passenger flight operated by Atlas Air is currently delayed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia due to a mechanical issue. The flight was scheduled to depart at 0300 local time on November 1. Our top priority is always to ensure our passengers arrive safely and on time at their destination. The aircraft is being repaired and will be inspected and certified before returning to service to transport our passengers to their final destination. We regret that operational disruptions delayed the flight and apologize to our passengers who were inconvenienced.“