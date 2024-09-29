Atlas Security Alumnus ‘Jersey’ Joe Wilchak Passes Away

Joe Wilchak, who was a member of Atlas Security back in the days of ECW and ROH, has passed away. As reported on Friday, Wilchak had entered hospice care. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson confirmed on Sunday morning that Wilchak had passed after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Wilchak was part of the security firm that was responsible for security in ECW and moved on to handle security for events in New York including TNA, ROH and more. Wilchak has retired and moved to Florida, where Johnson says he became an avid cyclist.

Blue Meanie posted to Twitter to pay tribute to Wilchak, writing:

“Rest In Peace Jersey Joe Wilchak from Altlas Security. You were a sweetheart of a guy. You were family. My thoughts go to your family. God speed brother…..”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Wilchak.