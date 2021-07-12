ROH News: Attendance For Best In the World, Ian Riccaboni On Returning to Live Fans, This Week’s ROH Strong

– A new report has details on the attendance for last night’s ROH Best in the World. PWInsider reports that the show drew about 1,250 paid attendees, as well as some additional guests and comped tickets.

– Speaking of the fans at Best in the World, Ian Riccaboni noted that he got emotional at last night’s show, writing:

“I teared up when I sat down after my entrance. I was at an 11 all night. So many lost so much during the pandemic. I’m so thankful those that made it through were able to join us and enjoy @ringofhonor #ROHBITW. If you liked what you saw, give our TV a try. Happy Wrestling!”

