ROH News: Attendance For Best In the World, Ian Riccaboni On Returning to Live Fans, This Week’s ROH Strong
– A new report has details on the attendance for last night’s ROH Best in the World. PWInsider reports that the show drew about 1,250 paid attendees, as well as some additional guests and comped tickets.
– Speaking of the fans at Best in the World, Ian Riccaboni noted that he got emotional at last night’s show, writing:
“I teared up when I sat down after my entrance.
I was at an 11 all night.
So many lost so much during the pandemic. I’m so thankful those that made it through were able to join us and enjoy @ringofhonor #ROHBITW.
If you liked what you saw, give our TV a try. Happy Wrestling!”
— Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) July 12, 2021
– Bryan Zane are the guests on this week’s ROH Strong podcast, which you can check out below. The episode is described as follows:
“The Allure’s Mandy Leon discusses her upcoming match against Quinn McKay; what she thinks about Maria Kanellis-Bennett; potentially facing Angelina Love in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament; and her thoughts on some of the other competitors in the tournament. Also, ROH backstage interviewer BrIan Zane talks about his popular Wrestling With Wregret YouTube channel; how he got his job with ROH; training to be a pro wrestler, and more.”
