Austin Aries Announces Involvement In Control Your Narrative. Responds to Backlash

Austin Aries is set to be part of the Control Your Narrative promotion, and has responded to the backlash around the announcement. Aries, who has been a polarizing figure for his comments on wearing masks during the pandemic and was accused of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement in June of 2020, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he will appear at their March 5th event. He wrote:

In a longer post hyping the appearance on Instagram he said:

“We all breathe the same air, bask in the same sun, and wish upon the same stars. Yet we all live in completely different realities. Those perceptions of reality are shaped by who and what each of us chooses to listen to, to trust, and to believe in. Your perception of the word, of yourself, and of me aren’t some undisputed universal truths. They’re merely the truths you chose for yourself. You don’t get to force your truths onto me. You don’t know me. You don’t define me. You don’t color my perception. You don’t create my reality. And you certainly don’t control my narrative. Only I do. On March 5th my story begins. @controlyournarrative #controlyournarrative #cyn”

Aries’ history led to his name trending on Twitter from fans who weren’t happy about the news. Aries has since posted his reaction to the situation, as has EC3. EC3 just retweeted Aries’ announcement with a screenshot of Aries trending and wrote “#CancelYourNarrative,” while Aries posted:

“So while I’ve been splashing around at the water park all day it seems a bunch of you have been spending your day sitting on here talking about me. I appreciate all the love and attention. After all, the wise only feed what they want to see grow. #austinaries #cyn”

Aries has been working for several indy promotions as well as the NWA.

You don’t get to force your truths onto me. You don’t know me. You don’t define me. You don’t color my perception. You don’t create my reality. And you certainly don’t control my narrative. Only I do. On March 5th my story begins. #controlyournarrative #cyn pic.twitter.com/DnuNPs8Dmk — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) February 23, 2022