Austin Aries Releases Statement on Sexual Misconduct Allegations

June 23, 2020
Austin Aries released a statement today on Twitter, responding to multiple women who have accused him of sexual misconduct in recent days.

One woman claimed that she let Aries sleep at her place overnight since he didn’t have a place to stay, and after telling him to sleep on the floor, Aries got into bed with her without her permission and touched her thigh.

Another woman said Aries told her to dance for him so he could tell if she’d be good in bed, and asked her multiple times to come to his room even though she kept ignoring him.

And yet another woman said Aries once pulled her shirt to see her bra color, then asked if her underwear matched.

Aries said in his statement that he is not a sexual predator, but hasn’t lived a “flawless life” and acknowledged that he has not always “said the right thing or made the right choice, whether professionally or personally.” His statement is below.

