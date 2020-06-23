Austin Aries Releases Statement on Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Austin Aries released a statement today on Twitter, responding to multiple women who have accused him of sexual misconduct in recent days.

One woman claimed that she let Aries sleep at her place overnight since he didn’t have a place to stay, and after telling him to sleep on the floor, Aries got into bed with her without her permission and touched her thigh.

I was DMed a pretty horrific Austin Aries story and I feel like there are probably many. Back in 2010, after a show in Manhattan, Aries and another wrestler needed a place to play for a few hours before a flight. My best friend who can confirm if she’s comfortable… — tori. 🌸 (@slaymysterio) June 21, 2020

Another woman said Aries told her to dance for him so he could tell if she’d be good in bed, and asked her multiple times to come to his room even though she kept ignoring him.

Austin Aries asking me to stand in front of him and ‘dance for him’ then asking me ‘move your shorts to the side so I can see’ then telling me if I don’t dance it means I have no rhythm and I’m bad in bed.. then continued to invite me to his room 3x which I ignored. — Hannah (@xhannahpricee) June 22, 2020

And yet another woman said Aries once pulled her shirt to see her bra color, then asked if her underwear matched.

Also I literally just remembered at Irish Times the second time I was over in 2010, Aries pulled at my shirt to see my bra and then asked me if my underwear was matching. I regret not kicking him in the dick so many times. — kara (@boresdaylights) June 21, 2020

Aries said in his statement that he is not a sexual predator, but hasn’t lived a “flawless life” and acknowledged that he has not always “said the right thing or made the right choice, whether professionally or personally.” His statement is below.