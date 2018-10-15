wrestling / News
Austin Aries No Longer Under Contract to Impact, Is a Free Agent
October 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Austin Aries is a free agent following his match at Sunday night’s Bound For Glory. Petey Williams revealed on his podcast (per WZ) that his loss to Johnny Impact was the final match of his contract.
“Austin Aries’ contract is done,” said Williams. “That match was his last match under contract with IMPACT.”
Aries is not at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings, as noted on Monday’s Wrestling Observer Live.