Austin Gunn On Working With His Dad in AEW, Bonding With Shaq’s Son On Relatively Famous

Austin Gunn is making his reality TV debut on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules tonight, and he recently discussed working with his dad in AEW and more. Gunn spoke with TV Insider promoting the E! reality series, and you can see some highlights below:

On bonding with Shaq’s son Myles: “Myles and I bonded right away. It’s a weird nice-to-meet-you: ‘Hey, I kind of hit your dad with a chair.’ It’s funny after I hit him with the chair, it obviously didn’t phase him too much because he turned around and beat me up. That was a funny little joke we shared.”

On being able to work with his dad in AEW: “I think my dad was so successful in this wrestling career that it just doesn’t ever hurt to ride beside him. He found the Fountain of Youth but also is a fountain of knowledge. Yes, as much as me and Colton want to break out and do our own thing in wrestling and try to find ourselves, we also want to enjoy this moment. As much as we want to branch out, we know it’s a patience game and will come in time.

“There are so many things happening in AEW, but the one constant is getting to wrestle with my dad. It’s a beautiful moment. He pushes me and critiques me. After this interview, I have to go work out with him. Not everyone in the wrestling world or in general gets what I have the chance to do: work with their dad and get to be as successful as we are right now.”