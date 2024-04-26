Early Estimated PPV Buys For AEW Dynasty Lower Than Last Two PPVs

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an early estimate for AEW Dynasty PPV buys, which at this time look to be lower than Revolution and Worlds End. IT is down 41.1% in TV PPV buys from Revolution and down 28.8% from Worlds End. Late buys could help, but right now the estimate is 100,000 to 108,000 on TV PPV.

Streaming numbers weren’t down as much as TV, but it was still down 30% from Revolution. That would be a total (streaming and PPV) of 122,000.

The show had competition against the NBA and NHL Playoffs, as well as MLB. However, Worlds End performed better and had arguably stronger competition against the NFL.

Of those who bought Dynasty, 71.5% also bought Revolution. Of those who bought WWE Wrestlemania (either night), 2.5% bought Dynasty.