Austin Theory Discusses Who Has the Better Stone Cold Stunner

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory discussed who has the better Stunner between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Austin Theory on who has the best Stunner: “I will say Kevin Owens, he’s got a pretty good Stunner. He’s quick with it. It comes out of nowhere. Unfortunately, I’ve been caught a couple of times with it, but man, you gotta give it to the GOAT, Stone Cold Steve Austin. I believe if you look at my career of Stunners I’ve taken, that’s the highest I’ve ever went. Stone Cold, I don’t know what it is, man, but that arm — he’s been whipping ass for so long, man. All that beer, man. It’s in that arm, and you just get shotgunned with it. I don’t know. I remember just being in Dallas and looking at the top of the stadium for a good minute. Then, I was landing on my head.”

On selling the Stunner better than The Rock: “Let’s be real, though. Don’t mention The Rock. We all know that Austin Theory has the best Stunner sell of all time. It is what it is. It is what it is. Don’t bring up The Rock, alright? We don’t even need to talk about that guy.”