WWE News: Austin Theory Says WWE Fans Will See More Of Him, Shayna Baszler Trains With Natalya, NXT Takeover: Toronto Attendance Announced

– After making a surprise appearance at NXT Takeover: Toronto II, EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory cut a promo backstage to hype his upcoming matches at EVOLVE 133 (Detroit, Michigan) and 134 (Chicago, Illinois). He said while the WWE audience likely wouldn’t see EVOLVE wrestlers Anthony Henry, JD Drake or Josh Briggs, but they would definitely see him again.

– WWE has posted a video of NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler training with Natalya before her match tonight with Mia Yim at NXT Takeover: Toronto.

– Mauro Ranallo announced tonight that there were 13,735 fans in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for NXT Takeover: Toronto II.