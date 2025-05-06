wrestling / News
Authors Of Pain, Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci Among Former WWE Stars Available For Bookings
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
This May marks the expiration of the 90-day non-compete periods for several former WWE talents who were released from the company in February 2025, making them eligible to return to the ring for other promotions.
The following individuals are now, or will shortly be, free agents:
Cedric Alexander
Karl Anderson
The Authors of Pain
Isla Dawn
Sonya Deville
Blair Davenport
Luke Gallows.
Electra Lopez.
Giovanni Vinci.
