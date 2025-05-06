Authors Of Pain, Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci Among Former WWE Stars Available For Bookings

This May marks the expiration of the 90-day non-compete periods for several former WWE talents who were released from the company in February 2025, making them eligible to return to the ring for other promotions.

The following individuals are now, or will shortly be, free agents:

Cedric Alexander

Karl Anderson

The Authors of Pain

Isla Dawn

Sonya Deville

Blair Davenport

Luke Gallows.

Electra Lopez.

Giovanni Vinci.