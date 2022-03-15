Former AWA Producer, Director Mike Shields Passes Away

Mike Shields, a producer and director for the AWA who served as a mentor for Eric Bischoff early on, has passed away. The Savoldi Wrestling Library Facebook page announced on Monday that Shields, passed “rather suddenly” on Monday morning.

You can see the full announcement below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Shields.

We our deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear friend, and Head of Production, Mike Shields. Mike passed rather suddenly this morning.

While perhaps not many recognize the name, Mike is one of the most important figures in the history of wrestling television. Heck, he practically invented it.

He began his career in TN as a still photographer, taking photos of the Memphis territory for the Apter mags. Mike could usually be seen with his camera being shadowed by a young kid named Jimmy Cornette doing the same.

After Jerry Jarrett split off from Gulas, Mr Shields became Jarrett’s first production chief when the CWA was founded in 1977. It was here Mike was responsible for such innovations as the music video, and the personality profile/vignette. “Mike got us off on the right track with our in-house wrestling production.” said Jarrett. ”

From there Mike went to the AWA where he produced and directed the television programs and super cards. Though Mike rarely (if ever) appeared on TV, he would usually get a shout out from Lee Marshall to “Mike Shields in the truck.” Mike’s modern sports presentation of wrestling was borrowed by the WWF during their national expansion. He was also on of the earliest adopters of Green Screen technology. Not just in wrestling. One of the first in general. It was here that he also mentored a young Eric Bischoff. Teaching him the in’s and out’s of television. Eric would bring Mike with him as a consultant to WCW.

“I had a lot of respect for Mike Shields. I wouldn’t be talking to you today if it weren’t for Mike Shields. There would have never been a Nitro, or an nWo, or a cruiserweight division, or any of the other great things that came out of WCW -in addition to all the things that weren’t so great. But at the end of it all, none of those things would’ve happened if it weren’t for Mike Shields” – Eric Bischoff (83 Weeks #145)

Mike Shield’s importance to the wrestling business simply can not be overstated.

We were real lucky to have him working with us at the Savoldi Wrestling Library. And I personally learned so very much from him. But we were luckier even still to have him as a friend. Mike was just a great guy. A great, great, guy.

While I mentioned earlier Mike was generally too humble of a guy to get in front of a camera, he is somewhat on screen during one of the most classic moments in wrestling history; The Tupelo Concession Stand Brawl. Right before the mayhem is unleashed, Lance Russell says “Hey Mike, can you get the camera? They got a hell of a fight goin’ on down here”

It was one of Mike’s proudest moments.

Rest in Peace brother