B3CCA Says She’s Had Great Experiences With WWE And AEW

In a recent Fightful interview, B3CCA shared her thoughts on her guest appearances with both major promotions. While the majority of her in-ring work happens in the indie scene, B3CCA recalled her positive experiences with both AEW and WWE. You can find some highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On her work with WWE: “It was awesome. That was my first live TV wrestling experience. That was really cool. It was a great experience, I learn a lot, and it was cool to be part of SmackDown. I received a lot of really helpful feedback backstage. Everyone was very supportive and helpful.”

On what she’s seen working with AEW: “I had a similar experience every time I’ve done extra work for them. It’s been a great experience. I learned a lot and I always get great feedback coming to the back, critiques and things I can do better next time. It’s helped me a lot.”