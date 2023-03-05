B3CCA On Working Recent Smackdown Match, What Feedback She’s Received In WWE & AEW Appearances

B3CCA has worked matches for both WWE and AEW, and she recently looked back on her Smackdown match from last month and more. The indy star spoke with Fightful and recounted her experiences working shows for both companies, and you can see some highlights below:

On facing Lacey Evans on the February 23rd episode of Smackdown: “It was really exciting. I was brought in same as I was when I did the segment on RAW with the extra work. Got the opportunity to work with Lacey Evans, which is really cool. It was kind of a whirlwind. It was exciting. Everyone was really great. I got some great feedback and just being a part of it was a really incredible experience. I’d never wrestled live on TV before. So that was my first live TV experience. I think it was fun. I feel like a lot of feedback I saw on the internet, people really liked the contrast in aesthetic between me and Lacey, which was fun, visually, in the match. So, it seemed like people enjoyed watching it. That’s what I care about, honestly.”

On getting feedback from both WWE and AEW: “Yeah, lots of feedback. There’s always people backstage who are giving constructive criticism and feedback, which is really helpful and really appreciated. I think every experience I’ve had has been like that, which has been great. Every time I’ve been to AEW has been a great experience. My first time there was my first time wrestling in front of thousands of people. That was back in my scrunchie squad era, too. So not so recent. It was nice to be so nervous and have such a supportive environment. I’m very appreciative.”