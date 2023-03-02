B3CCA Has Enjoyed Working With Notorious Mimi, Says Anthony Greene is ‘Incredible’

B3CCA has had big feuds with both Notorious Mimi and Anthony Greene on the indies, and she has enjoyed working with both of them. B3CCA has worked quite a few matches in the just-over three years she’s been in the business, and she spoke with Fightful for a new interview in which she discussed her experiences with both Mimi and Green. Highlights are below:

On working with Mimi: “It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed working with Mimi. I feel like we mesh really well in the ring and outside of the ring, too. Just a really lovely person. It’s been great. We’ve only encountered each other a few times before she went to NXT. We’ve been seeing each other a lot lately, and hopefully more in the future. So, yeah. I think we’re owed a rubber match.”

On her rivalry with Anthony Greene: “Yeah, you know what’s crazy? I was so lucky. One of my first matches was against Anthony Greene. He’s so good. Incredible. That was at the pandemic at the dojo tapings for Limitless. So, maybe I had less than ten singles matches at the time. Looking back, I can’t believe I had that match. Then I got to wrestle him several more times at Chaotic Wrestling, Limitless Wrestling, and so on.”